 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Friday, October 20, 2023
By
Maryam Nawaz

JCP unanimously approves elevation of Justice Irfan Saadat to SC

By
Maryam Nawaz

Friday, October 20, 2023

Sindh High Court (SHC) acting Chief Justice Irfan Saadat Khan. — SHC website/File
Sindh High Court (SHC) acting Chief Justice Irfan Saadat Khan. — SHC website/File
  • Justice Irfan Saadat Khan meets stipulated requirements, says CJP Isa.
  • He is the most senior judge amongst judges of all the high courts.
  • JCP meeting was convened to fill one of the two vacant seats in SC. 

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Friday unanimously approved the elevation of Sindh High Court (SHC) acting Chief Justice Irfan Saadat Khan to the Supreme Court (SC).

Khan’s name, according to a statement issued by the top court, was proposed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa. The JCP meeting was convened today to fill one of the two seats currently lying vacant in the top court.

During the meeting, CJP Isa stated: “Justice Irfan Saadat Khan meets the stipulated requirement, is knowledgeable, well experienced, versatile, has an upright character and is also the most senior Judge amongst the Chief Justices and Judges of all the high courts.”

“All the members present in the meeting unanimously approved the nominations, which were also endorsed in writing by the law minister [Ahmed Irfan Aslam], who was abroad,” read the statement.

The nomination of Justice Khan as the SC judge by the commission will now be sent to the parliamentary committee for formal approval.

Born on February 7, 1963, Khan was enrolled as an advocate of the lower court on September 10, 1989. He started practice as an advocate of the high court in October 1991. He was enrolled as an advocate of the top court on October 6, 2008.

More From Pakistan:

Ex-minister stresses 'continuity of reforms' for forex market, stabilising rupee

Ex-minister stresses 'continuity of reforms' for forex market, stabilising rupee
Security forces kill four terrorists, injure another in Lakki Marwat IBO

Security forces kill four terrorists, injure another in Lakki Marwat IBO
Traffic plan issued for PML-N’s Greater Iqbal Park gathering on Saturday

Traffic plan issued for PML-N’s Greater Iqbal Park gathering on Saturday
Pakistan joins China's club of lunar base partners

Pakistan joins China's club of lunar base partners
Pakistan to learn from China’s success in agricultural modernisation: PM Kakar

Pakistan to learn from China’s success in agricultural modernisation: PM Kakar
A timeline of Nawaz Sharif's journey from conviction to homecoming

A timeline of Nawaz Sharif's journey from conviction to homecoming
SC to take up pleas seeking timely elections on Oct 23

SC to take up pleas seeking timely elections on Oct 23
Nawaz homecoming: PML-N caravans depart for Lahore video

Nawaz homecoming: PML-N caravans depart for Lahore
Met office detects strong weather system developing southwest of Karachi

Met office detects strong weather system developing southwest of Karachi
Arshad Sharif’s wife files lawsuit against Kenyan police over journalist’s killing

Arshad Sharif’s wife files lawsuit against Kenyan police over journalist’s killing
Pakistan, China vow to make CPEC corridor of sustainable growth

Pakistan, China vow to make CPEC corridor of sustainable growth
Six terrorists killed, four soldiers martyred in KP operations

Six terrorists killed, four soldiers martyred in KP operations