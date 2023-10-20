 
menu menu menu
health
Friday, October 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

BREAKTHROUGH: First-ever successful dengue fever pill may save millions of lives

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 20, 2023

An assistant holds a test tube with an Aedes aegypti mosquito at the CNEA (National Atomic Energy Commission), in Ezeiza, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina April 12, 2023.—Reuters
An assistant holds a test tube with an Aedes aegypti mosquito at the CNEA (National Atomic Energy Commission), in Ezeiza, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina April 12, 2023.—Reuters 

Johnson & Johnson has reported promising results from a small human challenge trial of their pill for dengue fever.

Dengue is a growing disease threat with no specific treatments available currently. In this trial, ten volunteers were given a high dose of the J&J pill five days before being exposed to dengue. They continued taking the pill for 21 days after the exposure.

Six of these participants showed no detectable dengue virus in their blood and no signs of an immune response to the virus over 85 days of monitoring.

This antiviral pill is a significant development as there have been no specific treatments for dengue until now. Dengue fever is prevalent in Asia and Latin America, causing millions of infections and tens of thousands of deaths each year.

The trial results are encouraging, and the next step will be testing the pill as a treatment. The drug works by blocking the action of two viral proteins, preventing the virus from replicating itself.

Access to this new drug, if it proves effective on a larger scale, will be a crucial concern, particularly in low- and middle-income countries where dengue is prevalent. 

This is reminiscent of the challenges faced by the dengue vaccine endorsed by the World Health Organization earlier this month. Johnson & Johnson is working on addressing this issue, though it's still in the early stages. 

Dengue is likely to spread further due to climate change, making it important to develop effective treatments.

More From Health:

My job demands creativity and speed, but I struggle with both. What should I do?

My job demands creativity and speed, but I struggle with both. What should I do?
More women are diagnosed with lung cancer than men and experts don't know why

More women are diagnosed with lung cancer than men and experts don't know why

I'm a strong, independent woman, but my divorce hurt me. How do I cope with the pain?

I'm a strong, independent woman, but my divorce hurt me. How do I cope with the pain?
Want happier life? This is simplest way you can combat depression

Want happier life? This is simplest way you can combat depression
What this CDC report reveal about long Covid in children?

What this CDC report reveal about long Covid in children?
My father is disrespectful with me. How do I navigate our relationship?

My father is disrespectful with me. How do I navigate our relationship?
Your digestive health is key to your overall well-being

Your digestive health is key to your overall well-being
WHO recommends new, cheaper malaria vaccine for children

WHO recommends new, cheaper malaria vaccine for children
Does money truly buy happiness? Dave solves dilemma at last

Does money truly buy happiness? Dave solves dilemma at last
Beware! Yelling at children can have lasting effects

Beware! Yelling at children can have lasting effects
How many glasses of water should you drink on a daily basis?

How many glasses of water should you drink on a daily basis?
Pink eye infection: Don't self-medicate, warns health expert

Pink eye infection: Don't self-medicate, warns health expert