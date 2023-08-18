 
menu menu menu
Blog - Entertainment
Friday, August 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Chris Pine looks dashing while partying on yacht with mystery woman

By
Web Desk

Friday, August 18, 2023

Chris Pine looks dashing while partying on a yacht with a mystery woman
Chris Pine looks dashing while partying on a yacht with a mystery woman

Chris Pine looked as dashing as ever as he enjoyed some time off on a yacht along with a mystery woman in Sardinia, Italy. The Princess Diaries actor was spotted with his arms around the woman as they went on to take a dip in the water.

She looked stunning in an olive green two-piece swimsuit as she gazed at Chris who chose to don an orange patterned swim trunks. Besides his shorts, Chris, who split from his long-term girlfriend Annabelle Wallis the previous year, opted to go shirtless.

The pair chose to protect their eyes from the sun with sunglasses as they sat side by side along with their friends. They also chose to share a beach towel as she ran her hand through his hair.

Chris Pine looks dashing while partying on yacht with mystery woman

It appears as if this is a fairly new romance for Chris, who was last seen in Italy when he came to the country in June of last year for Milan Fashion Week. It was revealed back in March 2022 that he and Annabelle had been broken up for a few months by that time.

The couple was together for five years as they were photographed together for the first time in 2018 in London where Chris had been in the process of filming for the film Wonder Woman: 1984.

They never made any official appearances on the red carpet and did not show off their relationship on social media either. 

More From Blog - Entertainment:

Netizens revisit Edward Norton’s remarks on Leonardo DiCaprio dating younger models

Netizens revisit Edward Norton’s remarks on Leonardo DiCaprio dating younger models
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian shares sweet baby bump progression pics

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian shares sweet baby bump progression pics
Kevin Costner’s estranged wife rejects increased child support offer

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife rejects increased child support offer
Raven-Symoné talks NDAs and dating: ‘I make all of them sign off’

Raven-Symoné talks NDAs and dating: ‘I make all of them sign off’
Megan Fox ‘very upset’ with Machine Gun Kelly, and ‘took her ring off’ video

Megan Fox ‘very upset’ with Machine Gun Kelly, and ‘took her ring off’
Netflix ‘The Watcher': real aesthetic versus show's New Jersey mansion

Netflix ‘The Watcher': real aesthetic versus show's New Jersey mansion
Julia Fox BREAKS the internet as she shows off her Birkin bag from ex Kanye West

Julia Fox BREAKS the internet as she shows off her Birkin bag from ex Kanye West
Millie Bobby Brown reveals challenges of being in limelight

Millie Bobby Brown reveals challenges of being in limelight
BTS' RM reveals his entire family contracted Covid-19

BTS' RM reveals his entire family contracted Covid-19

'Excelsior,' Stan Lee!

'Excelsior,' Stan Lee!

Pakistan: a cultural corridor and pilgrims’ paradise

Pakistan: a cultural corridor and pilgrims’ paradise
#MeToo, Wonder Woman

#MeToo, Wonder Woman