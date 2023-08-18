Chris Pine looks dashing while partying on yacht with mystery woman

Chris Pine looks dashing while partying on a yacht with a mystery woman

Chris Pine looked as dashing as ever as he enjoyed some time off on a yacht along with a mystery woman in Sardinia, Italy. The Princess Diaries actor was spotted with his arms around the woman as they went on to take a dip in the water.

She looked stunning in an olive green two-piece swimsuit as she gazed at Chris who chose to don an orange patterned swim trunks. Besides his shorts, Chris, who split from his long-term girlfriend Annabelle Wallis the previous year, opted to go shirtless.

The pair chose to protect their eyes from the sun with sunglasses as they sat side by side along with their friends. They also chose to share a beach towel as she ran her hand through his hair.

It appears as if this is a fairly new romance for Chris, who was last seen in Italy when he came to the country in June of last year for Milan Fashion Week. It was revealed back in March 2022 that he and Annabelle had been broken up for a few months by that time.

The couple was together for five years as they were photographed together for the first time in 2018 in London where Chris had been in the process of filming for the film Wonder Woman: 1984.

They never made any official appearances on the red carpet and did not show off their relationship on social media either.