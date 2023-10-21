Scott Disick under fire for ignoring daughter's age-gap dating advice

Scott Disick, the 40-year-old reality star renowned for his controversial relationships with significantly younger partners, has come under fire once again.

This time, it's for a conversation he had with his 11-year-old daughter, Penelope, during the latest episode of The Kardashians, in which he revealed his willingness to date much younger women despite her objections.

The episode, which aired recently, captured a candid moment in Scott's home with his mother, Kris Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian. The trio discussed Scott's dating preferences and what he would be seeking in a new romance.

Penelope took the opportunity to share her thoughts, playfully teasing her father by saying, "You're 40. You're not gonna date someone 19."

In response, Scott, who previously dated 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin when he was 37, replied, "I would, but it's not a good look."

The exchange immediately triggered a strong reaction from viewers who expressed their dismay on social media and various message boards. Many were quick to label Scott's comments as "gross" and "disgusting."

One shocked viewer wrote on social media, "Looking your ELEVEN-year-old child in the eyes and telling her, after she's already made it clear that someone in their 20s would be grossly young for you, that you would date a NINETEEN-year-old, is so f***ing disgusting."

Another commenter agreed, saying, "So gross and pathetic. Imagine your DAD saying that to you! Sickening."

One person pointed out the awkwardness of the situation, saying, "When your own preteen daughter tells you that you shouldn't be dating 19-year-olds because you're 40… That's an invitation to go bury your head in shame, Scott."

Another social media user expressed concern for Penelope's future, writing, "Saying that to his 11 (?) year old daughter who is only 8 years away from 19 while he is 40 - soooo gross."

And there was no shortage of sarcastic commentary, with one individual quipping, "He'll be hitting on her friends in 8 years' time."

While the controversial conversation has sparked widespread criticism, it has also led to an outpouring of support for Penelope. Many commended her for speaking her mind and standing up to her father despite his status as a public figure.

Scott Disick's latest controversy is a stark reminder of the ongoing debate surrounding age-gap relationships in Hollywood and the broader societal conversation on what is deemed acceptable.