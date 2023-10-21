 
entertainment
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Mason Hughes

Britney Spears recalls relationship fracture with Jamie Lynn Spears

Mason Hughes

Saturday, October 21, 2023

Britney Spears has taken a trip down memory lane to address the relationship she used to have with Jamie Spears.

She reflected on the tumultuous version, in her new memoir The Woman In Me.

For those unversed with Spear’s memoir, she has promised fans an unfazed account of her entire life, before and after the conservatorship.

In the memoir she began by recalling how quickly the two started growing apart, despite having felt so ‘protective’ of Jamie in the past.

An extract of her memoir reads, “She will always be my sister, and I love her and her beautiful family.”

At the moment, I’m working to feel more compassion than anger toward her, and everyone who I feel has wronged me. It’s not that easy,” she also said according to People magazine.

She even recounted childhood memories and said, “I can remember walking into the room and feeling like no one even saw me.”

Jamie Lynn only “saw the TV” while her mother “was on another planet” the singer also wrote before signing off. 

