 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to have 'drama-free' Christmas away from Royals

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 22, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to have drama-free Christmas away from Royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to have 'drama-free' Christmas away from Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly doing themselves a favour as they plan to spend Christmas apart from the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who will reportedly stay in California for the festivities, have made a wise move to be on one side of the Atlantic.

Relationship expert Louella Alderson believes: "By choosing to spend the holiday apart, they are giving themselves the opportunity to have a peaceful and drama-free celebration with their loved ones."

Louella tells Mirror.co.uk: "King Charles is likely feeling disappointed and hurt by his son's decision to distance himself and release private information about the Royal Family. At the same time, Harry is angry about the way Meghan has been treated by the media and the lack of support from his family. Until they are ready to have an open and honest conversation about their feelings and work towards reconciliation, it might be best for them to keep a distance from each other."

"By choosing to spend Christmas away from the added stress, Meghan and Harry are likely creating a healthier, more positive environment for their children. They can focus on creating special holiday memories as a family without external distractions or conflicts," she explained.

More From Entertainment:

Emily Blunt walks back from controversial remarks again

Emily Blunt walks back from controversial remarks again
Meghan Markle to complain about 'equal billing' with 'bitter' Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle to complain about 'equal billing' with 'bitter' Kate Middleton
Jennifer Garner describes Reese Witherspoon as all-weather friend

Jennifer Garner describes Reese Witherspoon as all-weather friend
Jeremy Allen White radiates fatherly love as daughter Ezer turns five video

Jeremy Allen White radiates fatherly love as daughter Ezer turns five
Kate Middleton went 'bright red' after looking at Prince William for first time

Kate Middleton went 'bright red' after looking at Prince William for first time
King Charles wants Prince Harry to 'heal' the wounds, 'onus' in his hands

King Charles wants Prince Harry to 'heal' the wounds, 'onus' in his hands
Rod Wave's daredevil act leaves fans stunned at sold-out Nebraska show

Rod Wave's daredevil act leaves fans stunned at sold-out Nebraska show
Actors blast SAG-AFTRA for strict Halloween costume rules

Actors blast SAG-AFTRA for strict Halloween costume rules
'Spider-Man' star Yuri Lowenthal's dream role takes a dark turn

'Spider-Man' star Yuri Lowenthal's dream role takes a dark turn
Taylor Swift mind-controlling public by Eras Tour movie?

Taylor Swift mind-controlling public by Eras Tour movie?
Blink 182's Mark Hoppus' cancer diagnosis leads to a powerful comeback

Blink 182's Mark Hoppus' cancer diagnosis leads to a powerful comeback
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen 10th anniversary: 'It was beautiful'

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen 10th anniversary: 'It was beautiful'