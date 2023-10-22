Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to have 'drama-free' Christmas away from Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly doing themselves a favour as they plan to spend Christmas apart from the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who will reportedly stay in California for the festivities, have made a wise move to be on one side of the Atlantic.

Relationship expert Louella Alderson believes: "By choosing to spend the holiday apart, they are giving themselves the opportunity to have a peaceful and drama-free celebration with their loved ones."

Louella tells Mirror.co.uk: "King Charles is likely feeling disappointed and hurt by his son's decision to distance himself and release private information about the Royal Family. At the same time, Harry is angry about the way Meghan has been treated by the media and the lack of support from his family. Until they are ready to have an open and honest conversation about their feelings and work towards reconciliation, it might be best for them to keep a distance from each other."



"By choosing to spend Christmas away from the added stress, Meghan and Harry are likely creating a healthier, more positive environment for their children. They can focus on creating special holiday memories as a family without external distractions or conflicts," she explained.

