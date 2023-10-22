David Beckham's 'mistress' lashes out at footballer for denying affair

David Beckham’s alleged ex-girlfriend Rebecca Loo recently reacted to his side of the story about their affair in his Netflix documentary Beckham.

She called out the 48-year-old veteran footballer for playing the 'victim card' in a recent interview with Daily Mail, “I understand he has an image to preserve, but he is portraying himself as the victim and making me look like a liar.”

Rebecca also said that David’s statement made her feel like she was the one who made his wife Victoria Beckham suffer. “Yes, the stories were horrible, but they’re true,” she stood by her claims.

The alleged mistress, who used to be David’s assistant, claimed in 2004 that she and the then-England team captain were having an affair behind Victoria's back.

In an interview with Sky News, she recalled how she'd have to wait for him, “You have got to remember, he is a married man. What if he is at lunch with Victoria? You have to wait for him to come to you.”

David refuted all the allegations of infidelity against him, but revealed in the documentary how his marriage "suffered greatly."

“I don’t know how we got through it in all honesty,” he recalled with his 49-year-old wife sitting beside him.

Rebecca concluded by saying that the only reason she is speaking out against David's statement because she feels like "she needs to defend herself."

