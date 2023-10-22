Travis Scott rescues fan amid first concert since Astroworld tragedy

File Footage

Travis Scott saved a fan from getting kicked out during his recent concert in Dallas.



A video made rounds on TikTok which captured the 32-year-old rapper noticing that the security was kicking one of his fans out of the venue during his Wednesday night concert.

Travis paused his performance and addressed the authorities from the stage, “Hold on hold on hold on, we're not going to do that.” He told the guard publicly, “You're not going to kick a fan out.”

On the other hand, the Sicko Mode rapper upset many fans after he decided to cancel his second performance in Raleigh, North Carolina this Saturday.

The Houston-raised musician was performing for his recent Circus Maximus tour for the first time since the Astroworld concert tragedy which crushed 10 people to death.

Although Travis escaped the criminal charges, he was slammed publicly by a lawyer representing a 9-year-old boy named Ezra Blount who was one of the victims of the 2021 calamity.

The ten people who died at his music festival in Houston, Texas, belonged to the age group of 9 to 27 whereas the non-fatal injuries tallied up to total of 300.

