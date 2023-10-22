Meghan Markle ‘controls’ it all with King Charles

File Footage

Meghan Markle allegedly controls the reconciliation process with and the ball is allegedly in their court when it comes to dealing with King Charles.



The author of After Elizabeth: Can the Monarchy Save Itself? Dr. Ed Owens weighed in on everything.

He broke all of this down in a candid interview alongside GB News.

In the eyes of Dr Owns King Charles appears ready to reconcile with Meghan Markle, as well as Prince Harry.

The expert was even quoted saying, “He is demonstrating he is ready to reconcile and that ultimately, the onus is on them to make a decision as to whether they want to heal the wounds that have opened up between them and the rest of the Royal Family.”

Not to mention, “The King has done that quite successfully so far” and has “held the moral high ground” too.

Dr Owens also believes, “He's presented himself as a conciliator. That is the best way to maintain his reputation as a public figure.”

Give the current state of affairs in the UK, “the most important thing here is how he (King Charles) is viewed by his own public. The King obviously wants to maintain a positive reputation with the British people.”

“In that respect, the easiest solution is for him to try and maintain and keep hold of the moral high ground,” Dr Owens warned. “So far, he's done that. He's done that by making it clear, sometimes through back channels.”

“That would be essentially to concede that the Royal Family had done something seriously wrong in the first place” she also chimed in to say before signing off.