The Rock's birthday surprise takes a hilariously unexpected turn

Dwayne Johnson, the beloved Hollywood actor and former WWE superstar, found himself on the receiving end of a hilarious and unexpected birthday surprise.

Johnson, who celebrated his 51st birthday, took to social media to share the unconventional prank that left him amused and bemused.

In a video shared on Friday, Johnson showcased a display of gold and red letter balloons outside his home that were originally meant to spell out "Happy Birthday." However, mischievous hands had rearranged the letters to spell "Anal Party" instead, leaving the actor in fits of laughter.

With his characteristic humor, Johnson responded to the prank, saying, "Whoever you are, if I find you, I’m gonna have words with you, you filthy animal."

He even cracked a joke, reminiscing, "I think I had a few of these in college," adding, "They never go well, by the way. Well, I thought they went great."

While the identity of the prankster remains a mystery, some fans speculated that Johnson's close friend and frequent collaborator, Kevin Hart, might be behind the prank.



Dwayne Johnson's good-natured response to the unexpected birthday message showcased his sense of humor and the camaraderie he shares with those in his inner circle.