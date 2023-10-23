 
Gisele Bundchen's spectacular year after Tom Brady divorce

Gisele Bundchen, a Brazilian model and fashion icon, is reportedly having the best year of her life following her divorce from former NFL mega-star Tom Brady.

Gisele, who took some time off from work to spend some family time with her kids and her then-husband, has now reportedly returned to work and according to experts, she is having the best time professionally and financially.

According to The Blast, in a recent interview, the 43-year-old model stated that she has a to-do list of what she wants to achieve, and apparently, she is achieving her goals with a lot of success.

The Daily Mail quoted an expert telling the publication that the fashion icon has collaborated with well-known designer brands such as Gaia Herbs and Louis Vuitton, which is making her a lot of money.

In addition to her partnership with designer brands, she was featured on the cover of Vogue Italia. She also earned a handsome amount by being the poster girl for a California-based fashion house, Frame's, 2023 collection.

Following her shocking split with former NFL star, Bundchen is estimated to be likely earning $20 million per year.

Gisele has reportedly planned to launch a personal cookbook in 2024. 

