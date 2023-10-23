 
Monday, October 23, 2023
Irina Shayk parted ways from Tom Brady because he was ‘playing the field’?

Irina Shayk parted ways from Tom Brady because he was ‘playing the field’?
Irina Shayk parted ways from Tom Brady because he was ‘playing the field’?

Irina Shayk appeared to have called it quits with Tom Brady as he was not serious with her and was “playing the field.”

Hours before news of the Russian supermodel and the former NFL quarterback’s split was broke, an insider revealed their romance was “cooling off.”

As per TMZ, Shayk and Brady ended their whirlwind romance almost two months after they broke the internet with their intimate car outing in Los Angeles.

However, a source told Star Magazine, “They like each other a lot and there’s an attraction there for sure, but this is no way an exclusive relationship.”

“They hang out when it suits them but Tom’s enjoying playing the field,” the insider shared, alluding that it might be the reason the duo broke up.

“His priorities are his kids and then his career, and Irina isn’t interested in another serious relationship right now either,” the insider referred to his kids, he shares with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

While the pair was dating, it was also speculated that Shayk was trying to get back together with her former boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, who is also the father of her daughter.

Several news reports claimed that Shayk was looking to settle down and her first priority was Cooper.

