Tom Holland gets 'murder threats' from Zendaya's lover boy

Tom Holland recently reacted to an influencer saying that he’s ready to kill the Spiderman actor to be with Zendaya.

Blakely Thornton, whose Instagram bio says he's “hot, gay, fearless,” posted a video eleven weeks ago in which he joked about wanting to live Tom’s life so that he can date the 27-year-old actress.

In the reel, the influencer appears as a pop-up on a video of Zendaya posing on the red carpet donning a black, emerald green gown which she paired with silver jewellry.

He says in the video, “I don't even like girls and I would straight up murder Tom Holland, live the rest of my life with white face and six inches less of height to be in a relationship with Zendaya. But even if it didn't last, it was worth it.”

Tom reacted to the video just three days ago with laughing emojis.

The influencer issued a disclaimer that he's not even into girls but said he’s willing to go to that extent to be with the Euphoria star.