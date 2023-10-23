 
Monday, October 23, 2023
WATCH: Depraved Israeli TikToker pokes fun at Gazan mothers of slaughtered babies

Israeli makeup artist mocks Gazan mothers for "faking the killing of the children" in TikTok video.

After previously mocking besieged Palestinians for lacking access to food, clean water, or electricity, Israelis are now mocking Palestinian mothers, implying that they are staging the killing of their children at the hands of Israeli forces. 

An Israeli SFX makeup artist, Eve Cohen's TikTok video has taken over social media, in which she tries to imply that Palestinian mothers are not actually losing their children due to the unending Israel-Gaza war.

In her video, Cohen, dressed as a Palestinian mother, uses ketchup and baby powder as cheap SFX makeup for fake blood and debris to cover her face.

In one shot, she pretends to be a martyred Palestinian after dabbing ketchup on her forehead.

In another shot, she is seen acting as an injured Palestinian mother with a make-believe baby with a fruit for a head. Cohen dubs the video with a director's command, shouting "Cut!" in the background followed by the sound of applause after which she throws away the fruit and smiles.

Her video garnered quite a backlash from netizens slamming her insensitive regard to the severity of Israel-Palestine tensions.

Cohen later made her account private and shared another TikTok, bringing attention to a video where Palestinians were seen using makeup to fake injuries.

She used that video to back her claims that videos of Palestinians' suffering online were "Hamas's propaganda."

However, according to TRT World, a Reuters Fact Check confirmed that the video Cohen used to defend her claims was from a medical training exercise in 2017.

The video comes after another Israeli TikToker made a 'Get Ready With Me' video mocking Palestinians affected by the war.

She deleted her TikTok video after backlash.

