Monday, October 23, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

By
Melanie Walker

5 must watch Netflix thriller movies with mind bending plots
In case you don’t want to bore yourself with the repeated horror genre this spooky season, here are five thriller movies on Netflix which will keep you on the edge of your seat.

1. I Care a Lot:

Starring Rosamund Pike and Peter Dinklage, this dark comedy movie is a rollercoaster ride itself. I Care a Lot is based on the life of a con artist named Marla Grayson and exposes the ups and downs of the legal guardianship industry.

2. Fractured:

Fractured is directed by the modern-day maestro of thriller movies and once again does justice to the plot when a family’s roadtrip gets interrupted by a mind-bending mystery.

3. Platform:

This 2019 Spanish psychological-thriller tells the story of a vertical prison distributing food from top to bottom as each subsequent level eats the leftovers of the floor above and strives to survive.

4. Bird Box:

Starring Sandra Bullock, Bird Box is a survival-thriller based on a novel. The plot revolves around supernatural creatures which could hurt people who make visual contact.

5. Get Out:

Get Out journeys through the racial struggle of black people when Chris Washington, played by Daniel Kaluuya, visits his girlfriend’s family for the first time and finds himself stuck amid a series of bizarre events.

