Monday, October 23, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry’s chosen Meghan Markle to beat Prince William as number 1

Monday, October 23, 2023

Experts have just started to speak out about Prince Harry’s motivations and intentions behind marrying Meghan Markle.

Claims and thoughts on this topic have been shared by royal author Tom Quinn.

The writer of Gilded Youth weighed in on all of this in a candid interview with Express UK.

He started the converastion off by saying, “All Harry's complaining is really about the fact that he's not number one, he doesn't have a bigger role.”

And “I think that's why he clicked with Meghan because she comes from a society where if you work hard and you're talented, you can get to the top.”

In the eyes of Mr Quinn, the idea of birth right being superseded by hard work and grit could potentially have been what caught Prince Harry’s interest.

With this in the forefront, Mr Quinn warns “it's obvious when you think about it, but I think she thought she could come into the Royal Family and be the star.”

“And of course, she [Meghan] couldn't because the monarchical structures are medieval, they're rigid.”

The biggest reason however, is most possibly the fact that “you can't change the fact that William and Kate are number one.”

