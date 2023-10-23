Jennifer Lopez twisting her personality to sway Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez seems to have taken on some of her husband Ben Affleck's brash behavior, possibly in an attempt to ensure he doesn't gravitate back toward his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.



In an unexpected turn of events, Lopez, known for her charismatic charm during public appearances, was caught on camera venting her frustration at paparazzi.

J.Lo showed middle finger to paparazzi capturing her and Ben Affleck as they waited in a McDonald's drive-thru for the fift time over the span of two weeks.

While it is still a mystery what prompted Lopez to make that rude gesture, a body language expert suggested that she is trying to copy Affleck’s bold style in an effort to impress him.

Body language expert Judi James told The Mirror, that this bold gesture made Lopez appear somewhat like a "rebellious teenager."



She pointed out that it was typically Affleck who expressed his irritation toward paparazzi, but this time, it appeared that Lopez was adopting a similar mood to sway her husband.

"It's so normal to see Jennifer totally on-brand as an elegant A-list icon that seeing her here without make-up and raising the finger in such an emphatic way must be a shock for the fans,” she said.

"If her body language had suggested actual anger the finger signal might have looked like a spur-of-the-minute, loss-of-temper mistake,” the expert added.

“But her facial expression here, with the slightly twisted smile, looks calm enough, hinting that the rude signal was deliberate and maybe part of her normal repertoire."

This comes after Affleck sparked infidelity rumours after he was spotted hugging Garner, with whom he shares three kids, in a car in Los Angeles, reportedly leaving Lopez furious.