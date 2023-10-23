Who will be the new US House Speaker? Here is a list of possible candidates

Rep. Jim Jordan (L), Representative Kevin Hern (Center) and US Rep. Austin Scott(R).—Reuters

As the US House of Representatives seeks to fill the role of Speaker, nine Republicans are vying for the position in their ongoing efforts to unify around a leader for the chamber.

The Speaker's position has been lying vacant since October 3. Here is a brief overview of the current candidates:

Tom Emmer

Tom Emmer, Minnesota's former ice hockey coach, holds the position of the House's No. 3 Republican and chief vote counter. He received the endorsement of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted by hardline party members, setting off the current leadership crisis. Emmer aims to bring the Republican conference together and focus on legislative work.

Byron Donalds

Byron Donalds, a Florida Republican and member of the hardline House Freedom Caucus, declared his candidacy. During last week's votes on Jim Jordan's speaker bid, two House members supported Donalds on the floor, despite not being an announced candidate. He previously garnered as many as 20 votes during the speaker election in January.

Austin Scott

Austin Scott, a Georgia lawmaker with 12 years in Congress, announced his candidacy after challenging Jordan for the nomination last week. His challenge against Jordan, however, ended with a vote of 124-81 in Jordan's favour.

Kevin Hern

Kevin Hern, hailing from Oklahoma and serving as chairman of the influential conservative Republican Study Committee, initiated his run for speaker immediately after Jim Jordan dropped out of the race. Hern secured as many as seven votes during the January speaker election.

Mike Johnson

Mike Johnson, a conservative constitutional law attorney representing Louisiana, has been a member since 2017. He positions himself as a consensus candidate, emphasising his role as a team player and bridge-builder.

Gary Palmer

Gary Palmer, a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, joined Congress in 2014. He chairs the House Republican Policy Committee, with the objective of uniting congressional Republicans.

Pete Session

Pete Sessions, a Texas congressman since 1997, and former chairman of the powerful House Rules Committee, declared his candidacy, highlighting his experience in uniting the party. He also served as chairman of the House Republicans' campaign arm during the 2010 election, a pivotal year for Republicans in Congress.

Jack Bergman

Jack Bergman, a retired Marine Corps lieutenant general, has been in Congress since 2017. Hailing from Michigan, he recently expressed his intent to run for Speaker.

Dan Meuser

Dan Meuser, representing Pennsylvania and serving in the House for four years, announced his bid for the Speaker's office. He stressed the need to prioritise each member's unique district needs in his candidacy letter.

These Republican candidates will aim to demonstrate their qualifications and unify the party as they seek to fill the crucial role of Speaker in the U.S. House of Representatives.