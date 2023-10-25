 
Wednesday, October 25, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

TXT’s Taehyun calls BTS’ Jungkook ‘the GOAT’: ‘He's got an aura all his own’

TXT’s Taehyun considers BTS’ Jungkook what he aspires to be down the line

Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, October 25, 2023

TXT’s Taehyun has called BTS’ Jungkook "the GOAT" in his new interview where he promoted his band TXT’s new album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL.

On Tuesday, Weverse magazine dropped its new edition featuring TXT members interviews about their new mini album. During the interview Taehyun was asked how he sees himself down the road.

The singer stated that he aspires to make music that would truly move people and that he aims to hone his artistic skills as he grows in the music industry.

He then began to reference BTS member Jungkook for the way he performs and the quality of his work, stating that the Seven singer is already at a place where he can move his listeners. He also praised the choreography in Jungkook’s 3D music video, calling him the "Goat."

He said: "I'm especially moved when I witness great art. I was moved when I saw Jung Kook's choreography video for the song ‘3D’ recently."

"He's got an aura all his own. He's the GOAT, hands down," added Taehyun.

Jungkook is about to drop his debut solo album Golden through Big Hit Music on November 3. 

