File Footage TXT's Taehyun ships Junkook as 'the GOAT' in a Weverse interview

In a recent interview with Weverse, TXT's Taehyun , also known as V by the BTS Army, broke his silence on being ‘moved’ by Jungkook's 3D choreography and even admitted that he looks up to Jungkook as an idol.

Taehyun started the interview by admitting that he was so mesmerized by Junkook's 3D performance that he titled the 26-year-old BTS member 'the GOAT.'

When inquired about how he views himself as an artist conversely,TXT's Taehyun ended up saying that he hopes over time the quality of his work will only improve.

Taehyun also stated that he is moved by seeing great art and wishes for people to feel the same while watching him perform.

He also referred to Jungkook's 3D choreography video as ‘a great piece of art.’

The Name Chapter: FREEFALL, by TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), was released on 13 October, 2023. The album features nine tracks including collaborations with Jonas Brothers and the Brazillian singer Anitta- Do It Like That and Back For More, respectively.

The lead single of this chart-topping album Chasing That Feeling has crossed over 1.2 Million views on Youtube within a short span of two weeks.

Listen now to Chasing That Feeling via the link below.





In South Korea, the newly released album has topped music charts and sold over 2.4 million copies in the K-pop group’s homeland.