Wednesday, October 25, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Kendall Jenner opens up on lifelong battle with anxiety: ‘I thought something was wrong with me'

file footage

Kendall Jenner has opened up about her lifelong struggle with anxiety, reflecting on how she even feels “guilty” for suffering as she is a “really lucky person.”

In a clip from Thursday’s upcoming episode of The Kardashians, the model got candid about her anxiety in a confessional.

“I think I was about like, eight, from what I remember,” she said. “But I thought there was like, something physically wrong with me.”

She revealed that she even made her mom Kris Jenner take her to different doctors due to her symptoms, “Like, I made my mom take me to a heart doctor and a lung doctor and a brain doctor and all these people because I thought something was wrong with me.”

Kendall then reflected on how “people didn't really talk about anxiety the way they do now,” adding, “I never knew that that's what that was until later in life being like, ‘Oh, that's what that was that whole time.’ And I had no clue.”

The model is then seen discussing her anxiety with Scott Disick, who added that she gets judged on claiming to have anxiety by people who think she has a perfect life, being “pretty” and financially stable.

“Everybody's got a problem,” Scott said while Kendall added, “Yeah, I think that's the common misconception. It's like, we're all human and we all feel.”

Kendall, who’s personal life is currently in the spotlight due to rumors of a relationship with singer Bad Bunny, then opened up on feeling guilty about her anxiety.

“I have definitely struggled with a little bit of guilt for even feeling anxiety or feeling unwell because I do have a lot of blessings and I am a really lucky person. But we all have s--- to a certain degree,” she said in a confessional interview. “So I think just a little more compassion would be nice.”

