Thursday, October 26, 2023
Shakira fans troll Gerard Pique for epic fall: 'It's karma!'

Shakira’s fans are dragging her ex Gerard Piqué after he fell into a hole publicly.

The former footballer was attending the launch event for his Kings League Americas 7-on-7 tournament on Tuesday night.

In an exclusive footage obtained by TMZ, Gerard was reportedly walking towards a fan to sign his shirt but was distracted by his phone when he missed a step and disappeared completely out of sight.

Fans rushed to the spot as Gerard was able to find his way out of the hole and didn’t sustain any injuries from the fall.

After the clip went viral, Shakira fans dragged him saying that this is what you get for "hurting her." A fan joked that there's "never-ending Shakira karmic energy around him."

"Every tongue that rises up against Shakira shall fall," said another user.

A netizen retweeted the video and penned: "I know Shakira was somewhere laughing."

The Hips Don’t Lie and Gerard announced their breakup in June 2022 as they said in a public statement: "We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy."

The estranged couple, which shares two sons, reportedly split after the retired center-back cheated on Shakira with his now-girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.

