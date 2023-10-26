 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 26, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Tupac Shakur's manager speaks out after major arrest in case

Tupac Shakur former manager opened up about the arrest of Duane "Keffe D" Davis in the murder case

By
Mason Hughes

Thursday, October 26, 2023

Tupac Shakurs manager speaks out after major arrest in case
Tupac Shakur's manager speaks out after major arrest in case

Tupac Shakur's killers long evaded justice. Now, after the arrest of one of the primary suspects, Duane "Keffe D" Davis, the All Eyez On Me rapper's ex-manager, Leila Steinberg, opened up about the latest development in the case.

Appearing on the Allison Interviews podcast, the 61-year-old told Allison Kugel, "Is it justice? Yeah, somewhat. But, you know, Keffe D lived his life for the last 27 years. There is some relief, but it's complicated."

Noting, "He wasn't the only one involved. It's going to take some years for this to play out."

She added: "Does it make me feel better? Not really. I didn't have some sense of relief or of feeling better. I want justice."

Leila continued, "I believe in justice, so yes, I think it was important. It's important that these next few years play out, but it didn't make me feel any better, or whatever I thought maybe I would feel."

In 1996, Tupac was shot dead in Las Vegas. Twenty-six years later, Duane was nabbed in connection with murder in September.

More From Entertainment:

King Charels bashed for ‘allowing bullying’ within Buckingham Palace

King Charels bashed for ‘allowing bullying’ within Buckingham Palace
Meghan Markle is ‘clutching’ ahold of royal titles for ‘dear life’

Meghan Markle is ‘clutching’ ahold of royal titles for ‘dear life’
The Rolling Stones win the charts with latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

The Rolling Stones win the charts with latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’
Halsey, Avan Jogia confirm dating rumors

Halsey, Avan Jogia confirm dating rumors
Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’

Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’
BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

‘The Crown’s’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice

‘The Crown’s’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice
Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV

Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV
King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67