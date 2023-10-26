Tupac Shakur former manager opened up about the arrest of Duane "Keffe D" Davis in the murder case

Tupac Shakur's manager speaks out after major arrest in case

Tupac Shakur's killers long evaded justice. Now, after the arrest of one of the primary suspects, Duane "Keffe D" Davis, the All Eyez On Me rapper's ex-manager, Leila Steinberg, opened up about the latest development in the case.



Appearing on the Allison Interviews podcast, the 61-year-old told Allison Kugel, "Is it justice? Yeah, somewhat. But, you know, Keffe D lived his life for the last 27 years. There is some relief, but it's complicated."

Noting, "He wasn't the only one involved. It's going to take some years for this to play out."

She added: "Does it make me feel better? Not really. I didn't have some sense of relief or of feeling better. I want justice."

Leila continued, "I believe in justice, so yes, I think it was important. It's important that these next few years play out, but it didn't make me feel any better, or whatever I thought maybe I would feel."

In 1996, Tupac was shot dead in Las Vegas. Twenty-six years later, Duane was nabbed in connection with murder in September.