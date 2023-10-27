 
Friday, October 27, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles gave Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ultimatum when they decided to leave royal family?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior working royals and moved to US in 2020

William Blythe Haynes

Friday, October 27, 2023

King Charles gave Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ultimatum when they decided to leave royal family

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry received an ultimatum from King Charles, the then Prince of Wales, when the royal couple decided to leave the Royal Family back in 2020.

According to a report by Daily Express, per the Byline Times when Archie and Lilibet doting parents revealed their plans to quit the royal duties and move to the US, King Charles gave them "two choices."

The report disclosed the King’s choices saying Meghan and Harry could either continue to be in the "safety tent" of Britain or be "cast away and castigated as comprehensively as possible".

The report further claims King Charles ultimatum was to "reduce the threat of them eclipsing the royal family."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior working royals and moved to US back in 2020. The couple lives in their multi-million mansion with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in Montecito, California.

The publication, citing the source, claimed that King Charles was unhappy about Prince Harry leaving the royal fold to strike out on his own.

