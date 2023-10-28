 
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Mason Hughes

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Kylie Jenner joins 'The Simpsons' in tech-savvy twist

Kylie Jenner, the 25-year-old influencer and business mogul, is set to make her mark in the iconic animated world of The Simpsons

The reality TV star and entrepreneur is slated to appear as herself but with a unique twist in an upcoming guest role, as reported by TV Insider.

Kylie will be featured in an episode titled Treehouse of Horror, scheduled to air on November 5, where she will take on the role of a 'secret member of a covert force of enlightened techno-geniuses.'

Brian Kelley, the episode's writer, tantalizingly hinted that Kylie's fans should expect nothing less, given her background, and asked, "Who else could she be?"

Revealing images from her cameo appearance showcase a cartoonized Kylie in her signature glamorous style, complete with slicked-back hair, diamond earrings, striking eye shadow, and her signature red lip. 

She sports a black hoodie adorned with a pyramid and USB flash drive design, a possible nod to her mysterious tech-savvy character.

The episode's plot takes an intriguing twist as Bart Simpson gets transformed into a non-fungible token (NFT), forcing his mother, Marge, to navigate the complex world of blockchain to rescue him. 

Additionally, the episode introduces a star-studded cast of crypto enthusiasts, including Kylie Jenner, Jimmy Fallon, and Rob Gronkowski, referred to as the 'illuminati of the crypto universe' by Variety.

Showrunner Matt Selman shared that they approached Kylie Jenner for the role, and she was eager to embrace her portrayal as a celebrity endorsing the digital world.

This isn't the first time The Simpsons has intertwined with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, as in 2021, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were featured in an episode inspired by Balenciaga during Paris Fashion Week.

Kylie's appearance in the animated classic coincides with her numerous successful business ventures, including her thriving beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics, and the recent launch of her fashion line, Khy.

