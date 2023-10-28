 
Saturday, October 28, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Princess Eugenie plans to return to UK amid warning over Frogmore Cottage?

Princess Eugenie moved to Portugal with her husband in May 2022

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are said to be returning to UK from Portugal.

According to a report by the Mirror, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank had been living in Portugal with their sons.

The report, citing sources, claimed Princess Beatrice younger sister will have larger roles with the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital and other worthy charities as the Firm plans to extend her responsibilities.

The couple had moved to Portugal in May 2022.

The source told OK! per Mirror, “Eugenie won’t be able to fulfil her roles if she spends so much time abroad. So, she’s decided to spend more and more time in the UK, slowly transitioning to a permanent move back.”

The fresh report came days after alleged strong warning to them over Frogmore Cottage, the former residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Earlier, OK! had also reported if Prince Andrew or his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie do not move in to Frogmore Cottage by end of the year, the property could be leased to the public.

