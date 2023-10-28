Experts believe the Duchess’ chances of doing a toothpaste commercial is more likely than A-lister mingling

Meghan Markle is ‘not far away’ from doing a toothpaste commercial

Royal experts are of the opinion that Meghan Markle’s future as an A-lister is too far up in the air, and one even admitted that the Duchess seems ‘far more likely’ to do a toothpaste commercial than anything else.

This claim has been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke all of this down in one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In this piece she said, “This year, rather than seeing the duke and duchess really bed down their post-Megxit brand – of them as brave and important voices in the American cultural and political landscape, as dynamic leaders inspiring change and cultivating a global support base – they are instead increasingly looking like Kardashian-adjacent celebrities only this far away from doing a toothpaste commercial.”

For those unversed, this claim comes in the same admission as Ms Elser’s trip down memory lane.

In it she said, “Soon we will hit the one year mark since Harry & Meghan landed on Netflix, forcing royal writers the world over to have to sit through the six-hours of generally cringey puffery.”

Because in the earlier days, “Hot on the heels of that came the duke’s Spare, a more nuanced but still often squirm-inducing excavation of family traumas after family trauma after that time Princess Margaret once gave him a Biro for Christmas.”

“Then came the cavalcade of the Duke of Sussex’s TV interviews to sell said book, all of which felt a bit like emotional necromancy, the same dead horse being raised again and again to be flogged for audiences.”

“Finally, it seemed to be over. It seemed that Harry and Meghan, having said their bit, shared their truth and been paid tens of millions to do so, were ready to move on and to do some top-notch empowering, right after their private ashtanga yoga instructor had left. Namaste.”

But no, because then the NYC car chase became headline grabbing news, as well as Spotify’s exit.