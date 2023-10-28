‘Game of Thrones’ stars Kit Harington, John Bradley reunite 4 years after finale

Kit Harington and John Bradley have step out together in rare outing 4 years after ‘Game of Thrones’ finale

Kit Harington and John Bradley, known for their roles as Jon Snow and Samwell Tarly in the iconic fantasy series Game of Thrones, reunited for a delightful evening at Soho House on a Friday.

Their meet-up comes four years after the series' divisive finale, and the actors appeared to be in high spirits.

Kit sported a remarkably suave look, wearing a deep blue polo neck jumper and stylish copper-colored chinos. The 36-year-old had tamed his unruly curly hair, opting for a clean-shaven face and a distinctive moustache.

Meanwhile, his friend John, 35, went for a more casual ensemble, donning a button-up denim shirt and black jeans as they enjoyed their catch-up.

Game of Thrones, the beloved HBO series, ran from April 2011 to May 2019, but the cast members have remained busy in their careers since the show concluded.

Kit appeared in Marvel's Eternals alongside fellow Game of Thrones star Richard Madden, while John took on the role of K.C. Houseman in the Lionsgate film Moonfall, alongside Halle Berry.

In a February 2022 interview with ComicBook.com, John revealed that he still maintains connections with the Game of Thrones family.

“We do. Yeah, yeah, we do [keep in touch], I went to the cinema to see... What did I go to see? I think it was the Bond movie, and I saw the Eternals trailer and it had Kit in it, and it had Richard in it as well,” said John.

“It feels like there's a party that you've not been invited to. You're seeing all your buddies in there, they're interacting with each other and you feel on the outside of it!”

“Yeah, we're still very, very close and I'm so proud of them. And Kit especially has been probably my closest friend in it....we're never gonna stop being a family. We'll always keep in touch and, you know, they still mean a lot to me those guys.”