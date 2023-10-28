BTS’ label HYBE warns of legal action against ‘baseless’ drug scandal

BTS’ label HYBE Corporation has warned those spreading 'false information' about their artists

On Saturday, BTS’ label HYBE Corporation issued another firm statement in response to the false rumors circulating about the seven members of BTS being embroiled in a drug scandal.

The statement was provided to the Korean media outlet Daily Sports, reiterating their commitment to taking stringent action against those spreading misinformation about the group:

"We want to make it unequivocally clear that the rumors surrounding our artists and a specific location in downtown Seoul, alleged to be associated with illegal substances, are entirely baseless. BTS members have no knowledge of the location in question and have never visited the infamous bar."

"HYBE has a zero-tolerance policy for the dissemination of false information and defamation and is pursuing civil and criminal legal actions. We have already taken legal action against those spreading false information about our artists."

The initial reports by Sports Chosun had cited The Freedom and Life as the source of the allegations, claiming that some members of BTS had frequented a hostess bar implicated in an ongoing drug controversy involving celebrities. The drug allegations have expanded beyond the seven members of BTS.

The ongoing substance abuse investigation, which originally implicated actor Parasite star Lee Sun-kyun, has now ensnared several K-Pop stars, including Chaewon from Source Music's rookie group LE SSERAFIM and Seoyon from (G)I-DLE.