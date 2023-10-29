Piers Morgan mourns death of Matthew Perry

 
Sunday, October 29, 2023
Melanie Walker

Piers Morgan said “RIP Matthew Perry, 54."

Melanie Walker

Sunday, October 29, 2023

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan mourned the sad demise of ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry, who died on Saturday.

Sharing a throwback photo of the actor, Piers Morgan said, “RIP Matthew Perry, 54.”

He further said, “The Friends star was a great actor, but by his own admission, a very tormented guy. His recent autobiography about his addiction-ravaged life was one of the most powerful, honest and revealing I’ve ever read. Such sad news.”

Matthew Perry was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday, US media reported. He was 54.

According to media reports, during the height of his success, Perry battled for years with addiction to painkillers and alcohol, and attended rehabilitation clinics on multiple occasions.

In his memoir "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," published last year, Perry described going through detox dozens of times, and spending millions of dollars in repeated attempts to get sober.

Perry dedicated the book to "all of the sufferers out there," and wrote in the prologue: "I should be dead."

