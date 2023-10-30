Megan Thee Stallion ready to strike back with new single 'Cobra' after legal battle

Megan Thee Stallion announces her upcoming single 'Cobra' following the settlement of her legal battle

Megan Thee Stallion, the Grammy-winning rapper, is poised for a triumphant return to the music scene with her upcoming single, Cobra, set to drop on November 3.

This exciting announcement follows the recent resolution of a protracted legal dispute with her former record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment.

Megan shared the news with her fans via social media, displaying the single's artwork depicting her draped in the allure of a mysterious forest or jungle backdrop.

Cobra marks a significant milestone as it will be the first release under her independent music and entertainment entity, Hot Girl Productions. It also represents her first solo music since her album Traumazine in August 2022.

In a teasing Instagram video, Megan hinted at a striking new music video, using snake symbolism to signify transformation and evolution. The video showcased her transformation into a snake, shedding her past and revealing her fangs. The teaser left fans eager to see what the full Cobra experience will entail.

The legal battle with her former label concluded favorably for Megan, who, along with 1501 Certified Entertainment, announced a "mutually reached confidential settlement" in mid-October.

The amicable resolution paves the way for Megan to focus on her future endeavors independently, while fans eagerly await her next musical journey.