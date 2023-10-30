Book launch held for Ishfaq Ahmad’s book on Prophet (PBUH) in Texas

Professor Ishfaq Ahmad’s addressing the event held for the launch of his book "The Perfect Human: Muhammad (PBUH), the Last Prophet and Messenger of God" at the Main Library of the University of Texas Arlington. — Reporter

TEXAS, USA: Professor Ishfaq Ahmad’s book "The Perfect Human: Muhammad (PBUH), the Last Prophet and Messenger of God" was launched at the Main Library of the University of Texas Arlington on Sunday.

During the launch, Dr Ahmad shared his personal experiences and the motivation behind writing the book. He also presented verses from the Holy Quran emphasising peace, brotherhood, and human rights equality.

The author noted that the book has received endorsements from prominent Muslim scholars and is being recognised as a valuable addition on the most influential and widely discussed figure in history. The book spans approximately 700 pages, with the first part offering a comprehensive historical narrative of the Prophet's (PBUH) life across 53 chapters. It includes over 500 Quranic verses and 100 verses from other holy scriptures, placed in historical context.

The second part comprises 100 short essays, each describing a distinctive human attribute of the Prophet (PBUH), with references to the first part. Dr Ahmad systematically explains how readers can apply the Prophet's (PBUH) examples in their daily lives.

Several distinguished university professors who had read the book also expressed their thoughts during the event.

Vice President for Academic Affairs at the University Dr Tamara Brown, who was the chief guest, lauded Dr Ahmad for the remarkable scholarly achievement which she believes goes beyond the author's primary field.

Dr Peter Crouch, the varsity’s dean of the engineering department, praised the book for its insightful portrayal of the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a profound thinker, humanitarian, and inspiring figure.

Associate Deans Dr Lynn Patterson and Dr Carter Tiernan commended the book for promoting interfaith harmony and its contribution to teaching diversity, equity, and inclusion. Community Leader Elva Roy spoke about her collaboration with Dr Ahmad on community projects and technology development for disabled individuals, highlighting the book's positive influence.

Dr Hong Jiang, who heads the university’s Computer Science Department, said he was surprised when he received the book from Dr Ishfaq as he is known for his work in computer science. He praised the book for its comprehensive information and well-written content.

To a question from the audience on the book's sources and research methods, Dr Ahmad shared reference slides and explanations of his fact-checking processes.

The book has been praised by the local mosques in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and additional lectures and presentations have been scheduled in other cities of Texas, Chicago, Seattle, Houston, and other areas of the US.