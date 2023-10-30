 
Monday, October 30, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles clever tactics to control Prince Harry, Meghan Markle exposed

William Blythe Haynes

Monday, October 30, 2023

King Charles III reportedly tried to prevent his exiled son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from overshadowing the Royal family.

Charles was not in favour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step down as senior Royals in 2020, as reported by New York Post.

According to a source, the new monarch knew nobody in the Royal family, including him, Prince William, or Kate Middleton, was able to bring media attention as much as the Sussexes.

Soon after they cut ties from the Royal family, Harry and Meghan started garnering attention, however, it was proving lethal for the image of the monarchy.

Hence, Charles removed the security of Harry and Meghan to bring them to their heels, so he could maintain the control over the narrative surrounding the royal family.

"The Sussexes had either to be safely in the tent in Britain or cast away and castigated as comprehensively as possible in order to reduce the threat of them eclipsing the rest of the family,” the source said.

"The greater truth is that Harry and Meghan make better headlines than the King and Camilla or William and Kate,” the insider added.

“The idea of them still being in public service but abroad, and out of the control of the institution, and dominating the media narrative just couldn’t happen."

It added that Charles "tried everything to make it fail, starting with the removal of security and then signing off on a 12-month assault by the U.K. press on Harry and Meghan and everyone in their orbit."

