Caretaker govt decides against gas tariff hike, for now

ECC last week already approved up to 193% increase in gas tariff from November





The ECC earlier approved increasing the local gas tariff up to 173% for non-protected domestic consumers, 136.4% for commercial, 86.4% for export, and 117% for the non-export industry. — Reuters/File

Cabinet directs relevant authorities to review gas price hikes further.

ECC had earlier approved up to 193% increase in gas tariff last week.

IMF asked govt to address energy sector's ballooning circular debt.

ISLAMABAD: In a sign of relief for the inflation-hit masses, the caretaker government has decided to temporarily halt increasing the gas tariff scheduled to be implemented on November 1.

The decision was made during a cabinet meeting on Monday which was chaired by interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar with the executive body directing the relevant authorities to review the gas price hike further.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) last week approved a massive increase of up to 193% in gas tariff after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) asked Pakistan to address the increasing circular debt in the energy sector.

In the case of the cabinet's approval today, non-protected domestic consumers would have seen the gas tariff increased up to 173%, 136.4% for commercial, 86.4% for export, and 117% for the non-export industry.

Following the ECC's nod, the fixed monthly charges for protected consumers were increased from Rs10 to Rs400, for non-protected from Rs460 to Rs1,000 and for higher slabs up to Rs2,000.

Additionally, according to sources, the cabinet also approved the "Hajj Policy 2024" along with the establishment of an "anti-human smuggling station" by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The forum also made key decisions pertaining to the implementation of the caretaker government's decision to expel illegal foreigners residing in the country after the November 1 deadline.

The police, along with other authorities concerned have been directed to apprehend illegal foreigners residing in the country, the sources added.

Furthermore, convicted aliens, those involved in minor offences along with the ones under trial will also be deported.

Meanwhile, illegal foreigners involved in heinous crimes will not be expelled.