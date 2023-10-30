 
menu
entertainment
Monday, October 30, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Myleene Klass, fiancé Simon Motson channel ‘The Incredibles’ on Halloween

Myleene Klass and her family took their Halloween costumes very seriously, channeling 'The Incredibles'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, October 30, 2023

Myleene Klass and her family took their Halloween costumes very seriously, channeling The Incredibles
Myleene Klass and her family took their Halloween costumes very seriously, channeling 'The Incredibles'

Myleene Klass and her family had a fun Halloween costume idea by dressing up as characters from The Incredibles.

Myleene and her fiancé Simon Motson dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Impossible, while their son Apollo and daughter Ava had complementary outfits. Their daughter Hero chose to dress up as the villain Edna Mode from the film.

Earlier this month, Klass revealed that she once received an unwanted advance from Russel Brand, who is currently under investigation for sexual assault complaints.

She shared that since she wasn’t single at the time, she rejected his advance. She then went on to urged people to listen to their gut and get out of “uncomfortable” situations.

“I can't say too much about it,” she told The Sun. “But if you are uncomfortable and your instinct says no, get out of there.”

Brand was accused of sexual assault, rape and predatory behavior in September. Five women alleged that the incidents took place between 2006 and 2013, when Brand was doing movies and shows in Hollywood, per a collective investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend gets exciting news

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend gets exciting news
Prince Harry into wholesale sparks ridicule: ‘Will we see dishwashing soap’

Prince Harry into wholesale sparks ridicule: ‘Will we see dishwashing soap’
SZA heaps praise on Justin Bieber in new interview

SZA heaps praise on Justin Bieber in new interview
Fake plot to kill King Charles revealed in new book

Fake plot to kill King Charles revealed in new book
Prince Harry regrets leaving ‘that made-up nonsense’ life in UK?

Prince Harry regrets leaving ‘that made-up nonsense’ life in UK?
Victoria Beckham rocks Kim Kardashian’s stunning PFW lilac gown - See pic

Victoria Beckham rocks Kim Kardashian’s stunning PFW lilac gown - See pic
Meghan Markle’s facing relationship ending frustrations due to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s facing relationship ending frustrations due to Prince Harry
Prince William left to lean on Andrew and Beatrice as King Charles leaves UK video

Prince William left to lean on Andrew and Beatrice as King Charles leaves UK
‘Bridgerton’ star Ruby Barker drops BOMBSHELLS about Netflix, Shondaland

‘Bridgerton’ star Ruby Barker drops BOMBSHELLS about Netflix, Shondaland
Kanye West’s daughter pays tribute to dad on Halloween

Kanye West’s daughter pays tribute to dad on Halloween
Prince Harry’s being ‘snotty’ to King Charles

Prince Harry’s being ‘snotty’ to King Charles
Calls for colonial apology grow as King Charles heads to Kenya

Calls for colonial apology grow as King Charles heads to Kenya