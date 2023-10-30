Myleene Klass, fiancé Simon Motson channel ‘The Incredibles’ on Halloween

Myleene Klass and her family took their Halloween costumes very seriously, channeling 'The Incredibles'

Myleene Klass and her family had a fun Halloween costume idea by dressing up as characters from The Incredibles.

Myleene and her fiancé Simon Motson dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Impossible, while their son Apollo and daughter Ava had complementary outfits. Their daughter Hero chose to dress up as the villain Edna Mode from the film.

Earlier this month, Klass revealed that she once received an unwanted advance from Russel Brand, who is currently under investigation for sexual assault complaints.

She shared that since she wasn’t single at the time, she rejected his advance. She then went on to urged people to listen to their gut and get out of “uncomfortable” situations.

“I can't say too much about it,” she told The Sun. “But if you are uncomfortable and your instinct says no, get out of there.”

Brand was accused of sexual assault, rape and predatory behavior in September. Five women alleged that the incidents took place between 2006 and 2013, when Brand was doing movies and shows in Hollywood, per a collective investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches.