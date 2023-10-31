 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Travis Barker spooks Kourtney Kardashian with hilarious Halloween prank

Travis Barker surprises Kourtney Kardashian with a Halloween prank, keeping their Halloween spirit alive

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Travis Barker spooks Kourtney Kardashian with hilarious Halloween prank
Travis Barker spooks Kourtney Kardashian with hilarious Halloween prank

Travis Barker, the renowned drummer of Blink-182, showcased his playful side on Halloween, delighting fans with a humorous prank on his wife, Kourtney Kardashian. 

In a brief Instagram Story video posted on Sunday, the 47-year-old musician surprised his pregnant wife with one of her own skeleton decorations.

The video captures Barker hiding behind a doorway, clutching the skeleton figure as he anticipates Kardashian's approach. 

Suddenly, he thrusts the skeleton towards her, prompting an initial gasp from the reality star, followed by laughter. Barker playfully declared, "No one is safe," alongside a skull and laughing emoji.

Kardashian, known as the "Queen of Halloween," embraced the lighthearted jest by sharing the video on her Instagram Story, jokingly commenting, "trying to put me into labor," accompanied by a black heart emoji. 

In another Story post, she displayed matching skull pajamas that both she and Barker were donning when he startled her.

The couple, who wed in May 2022, has been immersed in the Halloween spirit since September. Kardashian showcased their home adorned with Halloween decorations, including a hallway adorned with nearly two dozen white pumpkins.

More From Entertainment:

Diddy shares adorable daddy-daughter cookie mishap

Diddy shares adorable daddy-daughter cookie mishap

Selena Gomez urges Taylor Swift to pump brakes on Travis Kelce romance video

Selena Gomez urges Taylor Swift to pump brakes on Travis Kelce romance
Justin Timberlake seeks solace in Mexico following Britney Spears' memoir

Justin Timberlake seeks solace in Mexico following Britney Spears' memoir
Josh Allen talks NFL's Taylor Swift fandom: 'Good for the Brand'

Josh Allen talks NFL's Taylor Swift fandom: 'Good for the Brand'
Ariana Grande mourns as drummer Aaron Spears dies at 47

Ariana Grande mourns as drummer Aaron Spears dies at 47
John Legend ditches social media for mental health: 'Too toxic'

John Legend ditches social media for mental health: 'Too toxic'
David Schwimmer emerges in public after Matthew Perry's tragic passing

David Schwimmer emerges in public after Matthew Perry's tragic passing
Taylor Swift gets nostalgic, adorable about musical BFF Jack Antonoff

Taylor Swift gets nostalgic, adorable about musical BFF Jack Antonoff
Tupac Shakur biography dives into unbreakable friendship with Jada Pinkett Smith

Tupac Shakur biography dives into unbreakable friendship with Jada Pinkett Smith
Travis Barker opens up about Kourtney Kardashian's support: 'She healed us'

Travis Barker opens up about Kourtney Kardashian's support: 'She healed us'
Matthew Perry's dream to impact lives with 'Substance Abuse Foundation'

Matthew Perry's dream to impact lives with 'Substance Abuse Foundation'
Will Smith's podcast reveals hilarious knife surgery on DJ Jazzy Jeff's leg

Will Smith's podcast reveals hilarious knife surgery on DJ Jazzy Jeff's leg