Travis Barker spooks Kourtney Kardashian with hilarious Halloween prank

Travis Barker, the renowned drummer of Blink-182, showcased his playful side on Halloween, delighting fans with a humorous prank on his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

In a brief Instagram Story video posted on Sunday, the 47-year-old musician surprised his pregnant wife with one of her own skeleton decorations.

The video captures Barker hiding behind a doorway, clutching the skeleton figure as he anticipates Kardashian's approach.

Suddenly, he thrusts the skeleton towards her, prompting an initial gasp from the reality star, followed by laughter. Barker playfully declared, "No one is safe," alongside a skull and laughing emoji.

Kardashian, known as the "Queen of Halloween," embraced the lighthearted jest by sharing the video on her Instagram Story, jokingly commenting, "trying to put me into labor," accompanied by a black heart emoji.

In another Story post, she displayed matching skull pajamas that both she and Barker were donning when he startled her.

The couple, who wed in May 2022, has been immersed in the Halloween spirit since September. Kardashian showcased their home adorned with Halloween decorations, including a hallway adorned with nearly two dozen white pumpkins.

