Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Melanie Walker

Was Matthew Perry in love with 'Friends' wife Courteney Cox?

Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox played the most beloved couple of Chandler Bing and Monica Geller on Friends

Matthew Perry reportedly never moved on from Friends co-star Courteney Cox, and was in love with her.

The pair played the most beloved husband-wife couple of Chandler Bing and Monica Geller, and sources claim that that’s when Matthew started to get feelings for Courtney who was dating actor David Arquette at the time.

After she ended her marriage with the Scream actor in 2010, Courteney started dating guitarist Johnny McDaid in 2013 with whom she broke up for some time in 2015.

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton claimed that the 58-year-old actress turned to Matthew during that rough patch, “There isn't any pressure to put a label on it just yet, but they're excited to see where this might go."

A source quoted by US Weekly also said that he never lost his feelings for Courteney, “He has always been in love with her, and has never been able to get over her."

Matthew died at the age of 54 on Saturday after his assistant found him drowned in a jacuzzi, following a cardiac arrest. His autopsy and toxicology reports are still pending.

