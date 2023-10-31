WATCH: Israeli soldiers torture Palestinian detainees in West Bank

Israeli soldiers are seen stacking detainees and subjecting them to physical abuse

Disturbing videos have emerged from the Palestinian West Bank showing Israeli occupation forces engaging in severe violations of international humanitarian law as they mistreat political detainees.

In one of the videos, which was filmed near Hebron, Israeli soldiers are seen stacking detainees and subjecting them to physical abuse, including beatings, while binding their wrists behind their backs after stripping them of their clothing.

As this unfolds, Israeli troops continue their incursion into Gaza, deploying tanks and armoured bulldozers to navigate the wreckage of demolished buildings in pursuit of Hamas fighters responsible for what Israel claims to be the deadliest attack in its history.

According to Gaza's health ministry, the conflict that began on October 7 has resulted in a staggering death toll, with at least 8,525 people killed in the Palestinian territory. Among the deceased, 3,542 were children and 2,187 were women. The ministry reports that around 2,000 individuals remain trapped under the rubble, including 1,100 children.

Disturbing footage from the army shows soldiers advancing through the war-torn landscape, where buildings have been reduced to rubble by weeks of relentless Israeli airstrikes.

Despite the escalating violence, Israeli forces reported an alarming incident involving a "hostile aircraft intrusion" in the vicinity of Eilat, a Red Sea resort town.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vehemently rejected calls for a ceasefire, characterising it as a "surrender" to Hamas, the group he holds responsible for deadly incursions into Israeli homes, farms, and villages, resulting in an estimated 1,400 casualties.

Nonetheless, the growing humanitarian crisis has triggered international outrage, with humanitarian organisations and the United Nations warning of the rapidly deteriorating situation for Gaza's 2.4 million residents. They are facing critical shortages of food, water, fuel, and medical supplies.

Surgeons are reportedly performing amputations and other medical procedures on hospital floors without the aid of anaesthesia. At the same time, children are compelled to consume saline water, according to Jean-Francois Corty, Vice President of Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders), an organisation with 20 staff members on the ground.

The video and reports of detainee mistreatment in the West Bank only add to the global concern over the deteriorating situation in the region, calling for immediate action to address the humanitarian crisis and cease hostilities.