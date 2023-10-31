 
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Ed Sheeran haunts fans at concert in Chucky costume - watch video

Grammy winning artist Ed Sheeran chose to channel the evil doll Chucky this Halloween, and he even performed in the haunting getup.

Taking to Instagram, Sheeran shared a slew of pictures, where he held scary poses for the camera. The singer paid every attention to detail with his costume, featuring the same romper that the doll wears, with huge blood stains on it.

He even had the long gashes and stitches on his face that the doll sported from the second Chucky movie onwards. He completed the scary look with some deep maroon eye shadows around his eyes.

Sheeran sported the scary getup to his Las Vegas show at Allegiant Stadium where he delighted fans by bringing out Brandon Flowers from The Killers.

Flowers and Sheeran sang a rendition of Mr. Brightside.

Introducing Brandon, the Perfect crooner said, "There’s this one person I want to bring out. He’s from Vegas. We’re gonna sing the song that is essentially like my country’s national anthem."

After they serenaded the crowd with Mr. Brightside they went on to sing Sheeran’s song Castle On The Hill.

Sheeran was also seen joining the The Chainsmokers, where he laughed when they put on a mash-up that featured ABBA.

The chart-topping singer’s show in Las Vegas was rescheduled from September, when he had to cancel it due to technical issues.

Taking to Instagram, he’d written: "I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load in of our Vegas show. It’s impossible to go forward with the show. I’m so sorry. I know everyone has travelled in for this and I wish I could change it.

"The gig will be postponed to Saturday October 28th and all purchased tickets will be valid for that date. I’m so, so sorry x (sic)"

