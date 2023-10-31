 
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Joe Jonas takes daughters for a stroll in fairytale carriage

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are now spending quality time with daughters separately 

Joe Jonas was spotted taking his daughters, Willa and Delphine, on a magical carriage ride through the streets of New York City. 

The 34-year-old musician, who recently filed for divorce from his wife Sophie Turner, embraced the Halloween spirit as he spent quality time with his children.

Decked out in a pink and gold carriage, Joe loaded his adorable daughters, three-year-old Willa and 15-month-old Delphine, into the decorated pushchair. He opted for a casual look, wearing a brown leather jacket, a blue sweater, and jeans.

Earlier this month, Joe and Sophie announced that they had reached a temporary custody agreement for their daughters. After undergoing mediation, the former couple agreed that the children would spend equal time in their loving homes in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

In a joint statement, Joe and Sophie expressed their commitment to being great co-parents. The custody arrangement allows each parent to have two weeks at a time with their daughters, and the girls will have the flexibility to travel between the US and the UK.

The agreement comes amidst their ongoing divorce struggle, but the couple remains focused on creating a supportive and nurturing environment for their children.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK,” Joe and Sophie said in a joint statement.

“We look forward to being great co-parents,” the couple added.

