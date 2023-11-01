 
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Mason Hughes

D'Amelio sisters' Walmart roleplaying sparks social media storm

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio face backlash for Walmart worker cosplay video while promoting popcorn brand

Mason Hughes

Wednesday, November 01, 2023

D'Amelio sisters' Walmart roleplaying sparks social media storm

In the world of social media, where even the most minor actions can lead to heated discussions, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio find themselves navigating the line between entertainment and offense as they promote their new brand and interact with their dedicated audience.

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio are facing criticism after they posted a video on TikTok in which they dressed up as Walmart cashiers while promoting their new popcorn brand, Be Happy Snacks. 

The sisters, who have millions of followers, donned cashier uniforms and pretended to ring up bags of their popcorn, attempting to create a humorous video for their fans.

While the video was intended as a lighthearted marketing stunt, it didn't sit well with a portion of their audience. Many viewers accused the D'Amelio sisters of making light of the working class, given their privileged background as influencers and reality TV stars.

One TikTok user commented, "I wish I had enough money to cosplay as a retail worker, so fun being in the working class." Another expressed frustration, saying, "Seeing this after working 12-hour shifts 4 days a week to barely afford to live." 

Several others echoed similar sentiments, criticizing the sisters for seemingly making a mockery of working-class jobs.

However, not all responses were negative. Some fans attempted to defend the D'Amelio sisters, suggesting that their video might have been an effort to connect with their audience or explore different aspects of life.

The video was intended to promote their new popcorn brand, Be Happy Snacks, which they launched with their parents, Marc and Heidi D'Amelio. 

