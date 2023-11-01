 
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton 'trusted' by people because she 'keeps her head down'

Kate Middleton has worked hard and dedicated herself to good cause

Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 01, 2023

Kate Middleton 'trusted' by people because she 'keeps her head down'

Kate Middleton is branded in a safe position in the Royal Family due to lack of scandals.

The Princess of Wales has seemingly achieved a margin of error with her clean track record of controversies in the past.

According to PR expert Eddie Coram James, Kate’s non-fussy demeanor has made her earn the status that she has in the media and the royal family.

"The Princess of Wales has remained broadly controversy-free for years," Mr Coram James told the Daily Express. "She's kept her head down, not made a fuss, worked hard and dedicated herself to good causes. Given the context, of course, the press has given her a free pass to the benefit of the doubt."

He then reveals how Kate Middleton’s statements are taken at a face value and considered as they are.

Mr Coram James continued: "When she says she wants to miss Earthshot to focus on parenting, people trust that that is probably the case.”

