SA vs NZ: Quinton de Kock registers World Cup record

South Africa's Quinton de Kock celebrates after scoring a century during World Cup ODI match between New Zealand and South Africa at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on November 1, 2023. — AFP

South Africa's Quinton de Kock hit his fourth century in the World Cup in the match against New Zealand in Pune on Wednesday — becoming the wicketkeeper to score the most runs in the tournament's single edition.

The left-handed opener reached his 21st career one-day international ton and finished on 114 with ten fours and three sixes.

He brought up his century with a huge six off Jimmy Neesham as South Africa reached 205-1 in 36 overs.

Meanwhile, de Kock has surpassed Kumar Sangakkara's tally of 543 runs from World Cup 2015 and has the most runs by a wicketkeeper in a single edition of the World Cup.

He has scored 545 runs in seven innings.

Remember, de Kock also made 100 against Sri Lanka, 109 in the game with Australia and 174 in the victory over Bangladesh.

He started the day needing just 69 more runs to pass 500 for the tournament when the Proteas were sent in to bat in Pune.

Having completed a 62-ball fifty, including three fours and two sixes, de Kock broke through the 500-run barrier with a legside boundary off recalled paceman Tim Southee.

The 30-year-old, who will quit one-day international cricket when this tournament is over, leads the World Cup run chart ahead of Australia's David Warner (413) and New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra (406).

It must be noted that South Africa was put into bat first by New Zealand. At the time of writing this news, the Proteas have scored 242 for the loss of two wickets in 42 overs.