Chances of rain in match with NZ dampen Pakistan's hopes of improving in World Cup

BENGALURU: Pakistan's next encounter with New Zealand, scheduled for November 4 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in India, is under a threat due to rain expected on the day, dampening the Green Shirts' hopes of improving at the World Cup 2023.



The weather forecast indicates a significant 70% to 80% chance of downpour on Saturday afternoon in Bengaluru, which could potentially impact the game's outcome.

It may be noted that it is crucial for Pakistan to secure a victory with a substantial margin against the Kiwis this weekend. A win by 84 runs can position Pakistan ahead of New Zealand in the tournament standings. Moreover, chasing down the target in 35 overs can also give them an advantage.

However, it might not be possible if rain comes and both teams would be awarded one point each in case of a match washout, which would not have any bearing on the net run rate calculations.

Meanwhile, South Africa defeated New Zealand by 190 runs in the 32nd match which has given slight help to Pakistan's chances since Babar Azam and Co's road to the semi-final of the World Cup remains difficult with many hurdles in between.

As it is essential for Pakistan to win their remaining matches, in an ideal scenario, the Green Shirts should beat New Zealand in the next game and hope the Black Caps lose to Sri Lanka.

If the Black Caps lose their matches, they'd end the group stage with eight points, and Pakistan can qualify for the knockout stage with 10 points should they beat their next two opponents.

Pakistan currently stand at the fifth spot with six points while New Zealand are at fourth with eight points.