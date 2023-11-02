PPP open to alliance with PTI against PML-N in Punjab

PPP opponents are making alliances; party ready to devise its own strategy for upcoming polls, says Rana Farooq Saeed

PPP Punjab acting president Rana Farooq Saeed speaking during a press conference on November 1, 2023. — Twitter/@PPCentralPunjab

PPP ready to devise its own strategy on upcoming polls: Saeed.

Says alliances are formed, dissolved in politics.

PPP leader slams PML-N for "relying on deals" for its politics.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab chapter has said that it is willing to forge an alliance with any political party including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in the province, The News reported Wednesday.

"PPP opponents are making alliances and the party is also ready to devise its strategy for the upcoming elections," said PPP Punjab acting president Rana Farooq Saeed at a press conference after a meeting.

The meeting was attended by former state minister Tasneem Qureshi, Secretary Information PPP Punjab Shahzad Saeed Cheema, Mian Azhar Hassan Dar, Ali Sanwal, Azhar Awan, Haji Azizur Rehman Chan and others.

Saeed also said that alliances are formed and dissolved in politics with other parties without any personal enmity.

Accusing the PML-N of relying on deals for its politics, Saeed said the Shehbaz Sharif-led party could not remain in contest until it had a deal in its favour and a level playing field for itself only.

PPP has now and then reiterated the need for a level playing field for all the political parties contesting the upcoming elections, which are set to place in January 2024.

Speaking about the upcoming elections and contesting parties, Saeed said that poll credibility would come into question if any party was barred from contesting the polls.

"Free and fair polls are vital for the survival of the state," he stressed, adding that the PML-N wanted polls minus PTI, which would not be accepted by the nation.

Speaking about the May 9 events which were triggered by PTI Chairman Imran Khan's arrest, the former federal minister said that the PPP also supported a pardon for innocent political workers who merely acted as spectators during the incident.



He also called for action against those who deliberately breached the law on May 9.