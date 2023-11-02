 
menu
pakistan
Thursday, November 02, 2023
By
Faizan Bangash

PPP open to alliance with PTI against PML-N in Punjab

PPP opponents are making alliances; party ready to devise its own strategy for upcoming polls, says Rana Farooq Saeed

By
Faizan Bangash

Thursday, November 02, 2023

PPP Punjab acting president Rana Farooq Saeed speaking during a press conference on November 1, 2023. — Twitter/@PPCentralPunjab
PPP Punjab acting president Rana Farooq Saeed speaking during a press conference on November 1, 2023. — Twitter/@PPCentralPunjab

  • PPP ready to devise its own strategy on upcoming polls: Saeed. 
  • Says alliances are formed, dissolved in politics.
  • PPP leader slams PML-N for "relying on deals" for its politics.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab chapter has said that it is willing to forge an alliance with any political party including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in the province, The News reported Wednesday. 

"PPP opponents are making alliances and the party is also ready to devise its strategy for the upcoming elections," said PPP Punjab acting president Rana Farooq Saeed at a press conference after a meeting. 

The meeting was attended by former state minister Tasneem Qureshi, Secretary Information PPP Punjab Shahzad Saeed Cheema, Mian Azhar Hassan Dar, Ali Sanwal, Azhar Awan, Haji Azizur Rehman Chan and others.

Saeed also said that alliances are formed and dissolved in politics with other parties without any personal enmity. 

Accusing the PML-N of relying on deals for its politics, Saeed said the Shehbaz Sharif-led party could not remain in contest until it had a deal in its favour and a level playing field for itself only.

PPP has now and then reiterated the need for a level playing field for all the political parties contesting the upcoming elections, which are set to place in January 2024. 

Speaking about the upcoming elections and contesting parties, Saeed said that poll credibility would come into question if any party was barred from contesting the polls.

"Free and fair polls are vital for the survival of the state," he stressed, adding that the PML-N wanted polls minus PTI, which would not be accepted by the nation.

Speaking about the May 9 events which were triggered by PTI Chairman Imran Khan's arrest, the former federal minister said that the PPP also supported a pardon for innocent political workers who merely acted as spectators during the incident. 

He also called for action against those who deliberately breached the law on May 9.

More From Pakistan:

Executive officers likely to perform elections duties instead of judicial staff

Executive officers likely to perform elections duties instead of judicial staff
In meeting with COAS Munir, Azerbaijan top leaders vow to take military ties to new level

In meeting with COAS Munir, Azerbaijan top leaders vow to take military ties to new level
Banarasi Brocade: From Kashi to Karachi, how weavers loom silk fantasies with silver, gold

Banarasi Brocade: From Kashi to Karachi, how weavers loom silk fantasies with silver, gold
Politicos move Supreme Court after govt sends illegal foreigners packing

Politicos move Supreme Court after govt sends illegal foreigners packing
Six terrorists killed in Zhob operation

Six terrorists killed in Zhob operation
Crackdown begins against illegal migrants as deadline to leave Pakistan expires

Crackdown begins against illegal migrants as deadline to leave Pakistan expires
LHC judge orders govt to impose smog emergency in Lahore immediately

LHC judge orders govt to impose smog emergency in Lahore immediately
Hundreds attend funeral prayer of murdered Pakistani-American doctor in Houston

Hundreds attend funeral prayer of murdered Pakistani-American doctor in Houston
SC rejects govt's fact-finding committee on Faizabad sit-in

SC rejects govt's fact-finding committee on Faizabad sit-in
Shakeel Masud, Mir Ibrahim Rahman elected as PBA chairman and senior vice-chairman

Shakeel Masud, Mir Ibrahim Rahman elected as PBA chairman and senior vice-chairman

Sindh approves Rs4.5bn for repatriation of illegal foreigners

Sindh approves Rs4.5bn for repatriation of illegal foreigners
Relief given to Nawaz Sharif due to NAB's refusal to arrest him: IHC

Relief given to Nawaz Sharif due to NAB's refusal to arrest him: IHC