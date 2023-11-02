 
Thursday, November 02, 2023
Kanye West's daughter, North West shows unknown side

The family of Kanye West is full of surprises. Take his daughter, North West. In the latest Hulu's The Kardashians episode, the 10-year-old displayed one of her quirky eating habits.

It was a mother-daughter cooking date, where Kim Kardashian was with her daughter in the kitchen because she was upset that the former took her brother, Saint, on a solo trip.

In the middle of the conversation, the young artist took a mouthful of onion to the shock of the fashion mogul. The mother-of-four shockingly asked her, "Can you eat it like that?" — she nodded in affirmative.

As North continued munching on the onion, the 43-year-old couldn't stop but asked, "You're just gonna eat an onion like an apple?"

Kim turned to the camera, saying, "This is what she does, people. She eats veggies like apples."

Amazed at her daughter's strange habit, the single mother tried to kiss her but quickly decided against it, adding, "Oh my gosh, this onion breath is gonna make me cry!"

"It's so strong!" Kim continued. "Oh my gosh, my eyes are literally tearing. How do you not tear?"

