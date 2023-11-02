HBO head Casey Bloys says “sorry” to critics for Twitter trolls

Following an explosive report revealing HBO CEO Casey Bloys hitting back on critical critics of HBO shows via fake Twitter accounts, the top executive on Thursday apologized for past behavior.



Speaking at the presentation at the studio’s New York headquarters, he said, “You know that I am a programming executive who is very, very passionate about the shows that we decide to do. And the people who do them and the people who work on them.”

Explaining his passion for the content, the head honcho continued, “I want the shows to be great. I want people to love them. I want you all to love them. It’s very important to me what you all think of the shows.”

However, Casey added, “When you think about that, and then think of 2020 and 2021, I’m working from home and doing an unhealthy amount of scrolling through Twitter. And I come up with a very, very dumb idea to vent my frustration.”

Reflecting on his past behavior, the executive shared, “Obviously, six tweets over a year and a half is not very effective. But I do apologize to the people who were mentioned in the leaked emails and texts."

The apology comes after Rolling Stone shared shocking details in its report about the studio's former employee, who sued the company and exec for wrongful termination.