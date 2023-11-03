Robert Pattinson girlfriend Suki Waterhouse sparks pregnancy rumours

 
Friday, November 03, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, November 03, 2023

Robert Pattinson’s girlfriend Suki Waterhouse has sent the internet into frenzy after she sparked pregnancy rumours during their latest outing.

The Persuasion star stepped out in Los Angeles with the Twilight alum, flaunting what appeared to be a baby bump.

Donning navy blue cardigan with grey shorts, Waterhouse looked tired as she walked beside her boyfriend of five years, in pictures obtained by Daily Mail.

Pattinson and Waterhouse, who have been dating since 2018, have not confirmed or denied the news thus far.

This comes after an insider told Us Weekly that the duo is not rushing into marriage despite dating each other for five years.

“An engagement isn’t necessarily off the table, but it’s not something Suki and Rob are focused on for the time being,” the source said.

“They’ve definitely discussed getting married, but there’s no pressure to rush things,” the insider said, adding that what the lovebirds have is “the real deal.”

