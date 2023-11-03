Matthew Perry wanted THIS heartthrob actor for his biopic

Matthew Perry wanted to produce his biopic and had a very specific actor in mind for the lead role who he already worked with in a comedy movie

Matthew Perry wanted to produce his biopic and had a very specific actor in mind for the lead role.

The day before the Friends alum passed away, entertainment reporter Athenna Crosby was pictured dining with him at the Hotel Bel-Air.

She told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview that he “wanted to make a movie about his life and have a biopic made."

Matthew wanted his 17 Again co-star Zac Efron for the special project, who had already played him in the comedy movie, “because he did such a good job.”

In the 2009 movie, the late actor played the role of middle-aged father Mike O'Donnell, who is miserable and has a wife who recently filed for divorce, two kids who despise him, and a dead-end career.

But in a desperate moment, he magically transforms and goes back to being a 17-year-old, played by Zac, as life grants him a second chance to do things differently this time.

Last Saturday, Matthew died at the age of 54 after he drowned and was discovered dead at his Los Angeles home. Law enforcement officers are currently investigating it further after the initial drug tests came back negative.