Princess Leonor taking style inspiration from Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle: See

Princess Leonor turned heads in a gorgeous yet elegant white suit on the occasion of her 18th birthday drawing inspiration from Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.



Leonor, Princess of Asturias, wore a bespoke Sastreria Serna white trouser suit and opted for Lodi "Maleo" pumps to go with her attire as she swore allegiance to the constitution.

Leonor's fashion choice on this significant day showcases her elegance and is a nod to the timeless style choices of other influential royal figures, like Kate and Meghan.

The heir to Spain's throne reminded fans of the Princess of Wales and her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, both of whom have donned similar outfits during public engagements.

Kate dropped jaws when she stepped out for the Rugby World Cup match between England and Argentina in September, wearing a fitted white Alexander McQueen suit.

She donned the same outfit again at the Commonwealth Games in July 2022, the unveiling of the National Windrush Monument at Waterloo Station and during her royal tour of the Caribbean with Prince William.

Similarly, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, also oozed charm in her off-the-shoulder ivory blazer and matching trousers by Altuzarra during her panel talk on mental health in New York City.